Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Pudgy Penguins has a market cap of $430.74 million and $109.15 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pudgy Penguins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pudgy Penguins has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pudgy Penguins Token Profile

Pudgy Penguins was first traded on December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 76,724,221,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official website is www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com. Pudgy Penguins’ official message board is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. The Reddit community for Pudgy Penguins is https://reddit.com/r/pudgypenguins. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins.

Buying and Selling Pudgy Penguins

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 76,724,221,264.3 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.00700307 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $134,774,518.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pudgy Penguins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pudgy Penguins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

