MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as low as $4.69. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.7090, with a volume of 105,274 shares changing hands.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th.
Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income through investments in a diversified global portfolio of income-producing securities. Launched in 1987, the trust is managed by MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset manager with roots dating back to 1924. MFS Investment Management acts as the investment adviser and leverages its multi-asset research capabilities to build and monitor MMT’s portfolio on behalf of shareholders.
The trust’s principal investment activities encompass a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related instruments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Multimarket Income Trust
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.