MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as low as $4.69. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.7090, with a volume of 105,274 shares changing hands.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 780.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income through investments in a diversified global portfolio of income-producing securities. Launched in 1987, the trust is managed by MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset manager with roots dating back to 1924. MFS Investment Management acts as the investment adviser and leverages its multi-asset research capabilities to build and monitor MMT’s portfolio on behalf of shareholders.

The trust’s principal investment activities encompass a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.