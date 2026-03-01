Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 329,267 Shares of Aris Mining Co. $ARMN

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,267 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMN. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aris Mining during the second quarter worth $32,173,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aris Mining in the third quarter worth $1,783,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Aris Mining in the second quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARMN. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Aris Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Aris Mining Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE ARMN opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -963.05 and a beta of -0.55. Aris Mining Co. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Aris Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.