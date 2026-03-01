MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $698,848,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,744,000 after buying an additional 192,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 181,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,666,000 after buying an additional 171,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 147,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,775,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $521,034.09. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,795.33.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,757.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,654.24 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,047.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,160.91. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

