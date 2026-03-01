CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.16. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 41,277 shares.

CWC Energy Services Trading Down 5.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The stock has a market cap of C$82.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.78.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

CWC Energy Services Corp., operates as a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and related equipment and services. The company operates through a fleet of 143 service rigs; 75 single, 55 double, and 14 slant rigs; 13 electric triple drilling rigs with depth ratings from 3,600 to 7,600 meters; and 9 telescopic double drilling rigs with depth ratings from 3,200 to 5,000 meters.

