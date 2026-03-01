Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $21,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 42.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average of $138.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.30.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Read More

