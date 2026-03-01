aPriori Price Reaches $0.0935 on Exchanges (APR)

aPriori (APR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. aPriori has a total market cap of $20.18 million and $3.52 million worth of aPriori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aPriori has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One aPriori token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,954.35 or 1.00946572 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

aPriori Token Profile

aPriori’s launch date was October 8th, 2025. aPriori’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,937,500 tokens. aPriori’s official Twitter account is @apriori. The official website for aPriori is apr.io.

aPriori Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aPriori (APR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. aPriori has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of aPriori is 0.09299926 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,150,471.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apr.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aPriori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aPriori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aPriori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

