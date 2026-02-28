YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.44 EPS

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($2.44), FiscalAI reports. YPF Sociedad Anonima had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.45%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of YPF opened at $35.38 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YPF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anonima

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 1,157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

