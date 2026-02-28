Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $19.7825, with a volume of 43366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Research analysts predict that Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Sompo Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) is a Tokyo-based insurance holding company that provides a broad range of risk-transfer and risk-management products and services. The group’s core operations include property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses, life insurance products, and related services such as claims handling, medical and nursing-care services, and assistance solutions. Sompo serves both retail and commercial customers with offerings that commonly include motor, homeowners, commercial property, liability, and specialty insurance lines.

In addition to its domestic Japanese business, Sompo has built a significant international footprint through subsidiaries and acquisitions, operating in regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.

