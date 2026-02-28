Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Price

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $136.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Newmont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Get Newmont alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $130.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97. Newmont has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the sale, the director owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 71,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $1,677,000. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in Newmont by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NEM from “market perform” to “outperform” and raised its price target to $157 (from $121), signaling analyst confidence and implying roughly 20% upside versus recent levels. Bernstein Upgrade

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NEM from “market perform” to “outperform” and raised its price target to $157 (from $121), signaling analyst confidence and implying roughly 20% upside versus recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Newmont posted strong Q4 results: adjusted EPS $2.52 vs. $1.81 consensus and revenue ~$6.82B vs. $6.18B expected; management cited higher realized gold prices and effective cost control, and Forbes reports roughly $2.8B of free cash flow in Q4—supporting buybacks, dividend capacity, or further portfolio actions. Newmont Ends 2025 Strong — 2026 In Focus

Newmont posted strong Q4 results: adjusted EPS $2.52 vs. $1.81 consensus and revenue ~$6.82B vs. $6.18B expected; management cited higher realized gold prices and effective cost control, and Forbes reports roughly $2.8B of free cash flow in Q4—supporting buybacks, dividend capacity, or further portfolio actions. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes NEM gained (~+2.1% on the cited session) as investors priced in the earnings beat and brighter outlook. Why the Market Dipped But Newmont Gained

Market reaction: coverage notes NEM gained (~+2.1% on the cited session) as investors priced in the earnings beat and brighter outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-form investor commentary explores whether to buy NEM today—arguments center on its stronger portfolio of Tier‑1 assets and cash generation versus valuation and exposure to gold price moves. Should You Invest $1,000 in Newmont?

Longer-form investor commentary explores whether to buy NEM today—arguments center on its stronger portfolio of Tier‑1 assets and cash generation versus valuation and exposure to gold price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Company profile and personnel/resources page (reference material). Newmont Company Page

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.