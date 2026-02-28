GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on GDRX. Mizuho reduced their price target on GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.
GoodRx Price Performance
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.27 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.25%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in GoodRx by 517.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,017 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 281.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 272,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200,852 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 16.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,671,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,687,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Management guided PharmaDirect revenue to grow at least 30% in 2026, signaling clearer traction in its shift toward pharma manufacturer solutions. GoodRx expects PharmaDirect revenue growth of at least 30% in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS matched Street estimates ($0.09) and revenue modestly beat consensus (~$194.8M vs $193.3M); company highlighted a PharmaDirect surge that helped results. GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Management is prioritizing growth in digital subscriptions and self-service prescription flows, a strategy that could boost long-term unit economics if adoption improves. GoodRx Targets Digital Subscription Growth Amid 14% Dip in Active Consumers
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and full Q4 commentary are available for deeper read — useful for parsing management’s cadence on retention, margins and PharmaDirect progress. GoodRx Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and data outlets are parsing key metrics (ARPU, active consumers, PharmaDirect mix) to reconcile the headline numbers with underlying trends. Here’s What Key Metrics Tell Us About GoodRx (GDRX) Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on GDRX, leaving its stance unchanged for now. JPMorgan Reaffirms Neutral Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Active consumers fell ~14% in the quarter, a meaningful top-line headwind that raises concern about user engagement and the pace of monetization. Active Consumers Down 14%
- Negative Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its price target from $4.00 to $3.00 and kept a “neutral” rating, signaling reduced near-term expectations from at least one sell-side firm. Mizuho Lowers Price Target
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.
In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.
