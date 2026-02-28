GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GDRX. Mizuho reduced their price target on GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Get GoodRx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GoodRx

GoodRx Price Performance

GoodRx stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.81.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.27 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.25%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in GoodRx by 517.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,017 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 281.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 272,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200,852 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 16.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,671,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,687,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More GoodRx News

Here are the key news stories impacting GoodRx this week:

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.