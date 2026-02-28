WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,646 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the January 29th total of 86,450 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 432,033 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 432,033 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,214,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,248,000 after buying an additional 120,233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,474,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,843,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,817,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,322,000 after acquiring an additional 230,242 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,637,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83,191 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRW traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. 177,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,707. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Company Profile

The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.

