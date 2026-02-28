Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.80 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($1.80), FiscalAI reports. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.250-6.550 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Teleflex’s conference call:

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex signed definitive agreements to sell its Acute Care, Interventional Urology, and OEM businesses for total cash proceeds of $2.03 billion (approximately $1.8 billion after tax), expected to close in H2 2026, and intends to use proceeds to repurchase up to $1 billion of shares and pay down roughly $800 million of debt.

after tax), expected to close in H2 2026, and intends to use proceeds to repurchase up to of shares and pay down roughly of debt. 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $6.25–$6.55 incorporates a full-year drag from an estimated $90 million of stranded costs and excludes positive effects from TSAs/MSAs and planned share repurchases, making 2026 a transition year before expected EPS improvement in 2027.

incorporates a full-year drag from an estimated of stranded costs and excludes positive effects from TSAs/MSAs and planned share repurchases, making 2026 a transition year before expected EPS improvement in 2027. Management approved a restructuring to rightsize the organization and mitigate stranded costs, targeting about $50 million in annual pre-tax savings (substantially completed by mid-2028) with some savings already included in 2026 guidance.

in annual pre-tax savings (substantially completed by mid-2028) with some savings already included in 2026 guidance. The newly defined RemainCo will focus on Vascular, Interventional, and Surgical portfolios and plans to increase R&D to about 8% of sales (vs ~5% historically) to accelerate product innovation and long-term growth.

(vs ~5% historically) to accelerate product innovation and long-term growth. Continuing operations showed pro forma adjusted constant-currency revenue growth of 4.7% in H2 2025 (Interventional +8.1%), 2025 adjusted EPS was $6.98 (+8.7% YoY), and the BIOTRONIK Vascular Intervention acquisition integration is progressing with anticipated salesforce and revenue synergies.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,067. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $100.18 and a 52-week high of $143.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex News Summary

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.50%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Teleflex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $130 (from $116) and maintained an “equal weight” rating — a near-term bullish signal that can support buying interest. Read More.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $130 (from $116) and maintained an “equal weight” rating — a near-term bullish signal that can support buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $125 (from $115) with a “sector perform” rating — another analyst lift that helps underpin the rally. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $125 (from $115) with a “sector perform” rating — another analyst lift that helps underpin the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Teleflex’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share (record date March 6, payable March 31), which can attract income-seeking investors and provide support. Read More.

Teleflex’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share (record date March 6, payable March 31), which can attract income-seeking investors and provide support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a multi‑year restructuring tied to planned divestitures — investors appear to view this as steps to simplify the portfolio, cut costs and potentially unlock value. Read More.

The company launched a multi‑year restructuring tied to planned divestitures — investors appear to view this as steps to simplify the portfolio, cut costs and potentially unlock value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Teleflex published its Q4 presentation and full-year results (material and earnings‑call transcripts are available) — useful for modeling but not a driver by itself. Read More.

Teleflex published its Q4 presentation and full-year results (material and earnings‑call transcripts are available) — useful for modeling but not a driver by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed materially: EPS $1.93 vs. consensus ~$3.73 and revenue $569M vs. ~$912.6M — revenue fell ~28.5% year-over-year and margins contracted, a clear near-term negative for earnings momentum. Read More.

Q4 results missed materially: EPS $1.93 vs. consensus ~$3.73 and revenue $569M vs. ~$912.6M — revenue fell ~28.5% year-over-year and margins contracted, a clear near-term negative for earnings momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance was significantly reduced: EPS guidance of $6.25–$6.55 and revenue guidance around $2.3B vs. street expectations materially higher (~$15 EPS and ~$3.7B revenue), which is a major downward re‑rating of near-term expectations. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Teleflex from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 478.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,603,000 after buying an additional 1,956,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,470,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $152,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 969,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,056,000 after acquiring an additional 122,481 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.