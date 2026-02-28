Kymera Therapeutics Pivots to Immunology, Highlights KT-621 Data, Starts IRF5 Dosing; Runway to 2029

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) executives highlighted a sharpened strategic focus on immunology and inflammation at Oppenheimer’s 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, emphasizing progress in its STAT6 degrader KT-621, the start of clinical dosing for its IRF5 program, and a financial position the company said provides runway into 2029.

Strategy shift toward IMiD degraders and current scale

Management said Kymera has transitioned over the past 12 to 18 months from being viewed more as an oncology story to a company “squarely” focused on immunology and inflammation (IMiD) degradation programs. Company representatives said the approach remains disciplined: selecting targets with well-established biology, large market opportunities, and areas where protein degradation could be the best or only solution.

KT-621 (STAT6) Phase Ib results and the path to Phase IIb

Kymera said it has advanced six programs into the clinic and believes its IMiD pipeline is “compelling” and expected to expand as additional programs are announced. The company also highlighted its capital position, stating it has $1.6 billion in cash and runway to 2029.

Chief Medical Officer Jared Gollob discussed KT-621 and data presented in 2025 from a Phase I healthy volunteer study (presented in June) and a Phase Ib atopic dermatitis (AD) study (presented in December). He said the Phase Ib AD study was an open-label trial of 22 patients with moderate-to-severe AD that evaluated 100 mg and 200 mg doses.

According to Gollob, the study showed internal consistency across multiple measures, including strong STAT6 degradation in blood and skin lesions, effects on type 2 biomarkers in blood and skin (and signals consistent with pathway effects in the lung), and impacts across clinical endpoints in AD. He also said the company observed effects in comorbid asthma and allergic rhinitis within the AD study population. He characterized the biomarker and clinical signals as comparable to, and in some instances numerically superior to, what has been reported with dupilumab, and said the dataset increased confidence in dose selection for ongoing Phase IIb studies in AD and asthma.

Asthma biomarker focus: FeNO and Phase IIb design

Gollob described fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) as an important biomarker in type 2 allergic disease, particularly asthma, used to help classify type 2 asthma and monitor response to therapy. He said Kymera evaluated FeNO in AD to understand whether the drug could show changes even in patients without comorbid asthma.

In AD patients, he said baseline FeNO was roughly 15–20 to 25 parts per billion, and KT-621 was associated with an approximately 25%–35% reduction.

In the subset of asthma patients in the AD study, he said baseline FeNO was close to 50, and the reduction after four weeks of treatment was about 55%.

He said these findings supported the view that KT-621 has systemic effects on the IL-4/13 pathway, including in the lung. For Kymera’s ongoing Phase IIb asthma trial, he said the company is enriching for “high FeNO, high eos” eosinophilic asthma patients (FeNO ≥25 and eosinophils ≥300), a population he said has been shown to respond well to drugs like Dupixent. The Phase IIb asthma trial uses FEV1 as an endpoint over 12 weeks, which he said enables a faster, more efficient study design; the company anticipates a broader eosinophilic asthma population in Phase III (eosinophils ≥150).

Safety update: longer tox studies and clinical tolerability

On safety, Gollob said preclinical findings have been “very clean” and that Kymera has now generated 6- and 9-month chronic toxicology data in rats and non-human primates at high doses producing systemic STAT6 degradation, without adverse findings clinically or histopathologically. He also said the Phase I healthy volunteer study (placebo-controlled, up to two weeks of dosing) and the Phase Ib AD study (four weeks) did not show significant safety signals in clinical assessments, labs, or ECGs, and that safety in treated subjects resembled placebo in the healthy volunteer trial.

He noted that conjunctivitis—observed with dupilumab in AD—was not seen in the small Phase Ib cohort, but cautioned that the study size and treatment duration were too limited to draw firm conclusions. He said Kymera expects the overall safety profile to be comparable to Dupixent and that longer-term exposure in ongoing studies, including a 52-week open-label extension after the AD Phase IIb endpoint, will help clarify the safety profile.

Addressing questions about cereblon (CRBN) E3 ligase approaches and teratogenicity concerns, Gollob referenced Kymera’s IRAK4 degrader work, stating the cereblon-binding ligand used there is “functionally neutral,” does not redirect cereblon to neosubstrates such as SALL4, and has shown no effects in embryo-fetal development studies. He said the company has presented detailed proteomics indicating target selectivity and reported that FDA discussions did not raise teratogenicity concerns for that IRAK4 program.

Timelines, IRF5 dosing start, and partnered programs

Chief Financial Officer Bruce Jacobs said enrollment in the Phase IIb AD trial is expected to complete in 2026, with data expected by mid-2027 (first half of 2027). He said the Phase IIb asthma trial, which started later and may take longer to enroll, is expected to read out in the later part of 2027. Gollob said Kymera’s clinical and regulatory strategy is designed so that two Phase IIb studies (AD and asthma) could inform Phase III dose selection and enable parallel Phase III campaigns in additional type 2 diseases, including respiratory and GI indications, as well as respiratory indications such as COPD and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Kymera also announced that dosing has begun in a healthy volunteer single-ascending-dose/multiple-ascending-dose study for its IRF5 degrader program. Gollob described IRF5 as a target with strong genetic association in diseases such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and Sjögren’s, and said preclinical models showed substantial activity. He said Kymera expects healthy volunteer data in the second half of 2026 and anticipates an initial proof-of-concept study most likely in lupus.

On other assets, Jacobs said Sanofi is expected to move a second-generation IRAK4 degrader into Phase I in 2026, and that Gilead has an upcoming option decision on Kymera’s CDK2 “glue” collaboration. He added that the company expects to introduce a new development candidate in the second half of 2026.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

