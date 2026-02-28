Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND) Short Interest Up 86.8% in February

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,466 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the January 29th total of 3,461 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 39,639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

GEND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of -0.89.

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (GEND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in domestic, large cap securities with consistent dividend payments, selected and weighted based on a quantitative screening and fundamental analysis. GEND was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Genter Capital.

