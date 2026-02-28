Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND) Short Interest Up 86.8% in February

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,466 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the January 29th total of 3,461 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 39,639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%
GEND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of -0.89.
Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.