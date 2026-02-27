MKDWELL Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:MKDW) Short Interest Down 60.3% in February

MKDWELL Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:MKDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,559 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the January 29th total of 46,763 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MKDWELL Tech Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:MKDW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.40. 18,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. MKDWELL Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get MKDWELL Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKDWELL Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MKDWELL Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKDWELL Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:MKDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 233,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of MKDWELL Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKDWELL Tech Company Profile

MKDWELL Tech Inc is an automotive electronics manufacturer. MKDWELL Tech Inc, formerly known as Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKDWELL Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKDWELL Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.