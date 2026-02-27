Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.480-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.
Getty Realty Stock Performance
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Getty Realty’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Getty Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 144.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,035,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,318,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after buying an additional 339,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Getty Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Getty Realty
Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.
Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.
