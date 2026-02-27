Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.31. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $4.5440, with a volume of 57,963 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 2.4%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $722.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral resource development company focused on copper deposits in Chile. Its primary asset, the Minera Valle Central (MVC) project, recovers copper from tailings produced by Codelco’s Salvador Division and processes the material into copper concentrate. By leveraging existing plant infrastructure and water rights, Amerigo’s MVC operation delivers a lower-impact, cost-effective source of high-grade copper for global markets.

Amerigo holds the operating licence for MVC under a joint-venture framework with Codelco, Chile’s state-owned mining company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.