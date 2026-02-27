Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Plans $0.30 Final Dividend

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 229.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Capral Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers windows, doors, framing systems, curtain walls, window and door hardware, showers and robes, fencing products, sunshades and fixed louvres, Qubelok light fabrication products, cladding products, seating products, scaffolding products, and balustrading products. It also provides extrusion products, sheets, plates, coils, and treadplates. The company offers its products under the Urban, Urban Plus, Artisan, Futureline, AGS Commercial, Caprio, Caprice, Ventus, Envy, Elegance, AB Pivot, Magic Touch, Lumière, Amplimesh, Aquago, Qubelok, Quiklok, and CA55 brands.

