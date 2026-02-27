Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Plans $0.30 Final Dividend

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 229.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.
Capral Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65.
Capral Company Profile
