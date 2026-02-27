Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,181,427 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 4,538,231 shares.The stock last traded at $13.9850 and had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTYX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Clear Str lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Lifesci Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider John Nuss sold 12,675 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $97,851.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 489,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,793.32. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 47,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $365,503.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,372,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,502.36. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 14.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome.

