Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF $EWJV

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJV. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 323,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 217,502 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWJV opened at $46.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $646.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.7492 per share. This represents a yield of 882.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

