TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,782 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $120,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,501.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 187,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,726,000 after purchasing an additional 175,430 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 83.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,856 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $6,177,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,743.7% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $2,024,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.50.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $301.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.33 and a 200 day moving average of $326.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.48, for a total value of $60,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,722. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $8,857,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,286,201.49. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 56,475 shares of company stock valued at $18,505,486 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

