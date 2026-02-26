Optiver Holding B.V. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares $SOXL

Optiver Holding B.V. decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,256 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,677,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,915,000 after acquiring an additional 526,417 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,489,000. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,517,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 803,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 319,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $72.36.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

