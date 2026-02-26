Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.46, but opened at $30.50. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $28.6160, with a volume of 179,779 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VECO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 464,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,865,376. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 49,728.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 329.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 16,961.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco’s platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco’s product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

