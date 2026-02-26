Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.48, but opened at $35.62. Bentley Systems shares last traded at $35.8450, with a volume of 812,211 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 10.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

