Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $8.91. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 7,774,340 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 638.88%.The business’s revenue was up 417.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 19,039 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $141,840.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,035,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,221.70. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 191,854 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $1,147,286.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,728,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,098,965.52. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 350,368 shares of company stock worth $2,207,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,100,000. GSK plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,562,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,229,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 988,262 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 132,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 81,985 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

