Insider Selling: ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christobel Selecky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $187,750.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Christobel Selecky sold 50,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. 82,882,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,529,002. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.16. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 29,297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 849.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 43,583 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $68,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 21.5% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

