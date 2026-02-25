Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Shares of KNSA stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.45. 150,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,802. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.86 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 42,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,777,473.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,758.14. The trade was a 57.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry D. Quart sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $835,554.79. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,784.46. The trade was a 61.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,623 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,389. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target on KNSA to $53 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying roughly 22% upside from the recent stock level — a bullish analyst signal that can support buying interest. Benzinga

Wedbush raised its price target on KNSA to $53 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying roughly 22% upside from the recent stock level — a bullish analyst signal that can support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Kiniksa provided 2026 ARCALYST revenue guidance of $900–$920M (roughly in line with or slightly above consensus), signaling continued commercial momentum and underpinning near-term revenue visibility. GlobeNewswire

Kiniksa provided 2026 ARCALYST revenue guidance of $900–$920M (roughly in line with or slightly above consensus), signaling continued commercial momentum and underpinning near-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Q4 product revenue for ARCALYST was $202.1M (up 65% YoY) and cash rose to ~$414M, giving Kiniksa financial flexibility for commercialization and clinical programs. GlobeNewswire

Q4 product revenue for ARCALYST was $202.1M (up 65% YoY) and cash rose to ~$414M, giving Kiniksa financial flexibility for commercialization and clinical programs. Positive Sentiment: Clinical pipeline updates: KPL-387 Phase 2 recurrent pericarditis data expected in 2H 2026 and KPL-1161 Phase 1 planned to start by end-2026 — potential longer-term value drivers if data readouts are favorable. GlobeNewswire

Clinical pipeline updates: KPL-387 Phase 2 recurrent pericarditis data expected in 2H 2026 and KPL-1161 Phase 1 planned to start by end-2026 — potential longer-term value drivers if data readouts are favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and presentation materials were posted (Seeking Alpha, InsiderMonkey, The Motley Fool), useful for investors wanting management commentary but not immediate price catalysts. InsiderMonkey transcript

Earnings call transcripts and presentation materials were posted (Seeking Alpha, InsiderMonkey, The Motley Fool), useful for investors wanting management commentary but not immediate price catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity was flagged in the press — this can amplify intraday moves but is ambiguous without knowing direction and intent. MSN

Unusual options activity was flagged in the press — this can amplify intraday moves but is ambiguous without knowing direction and intent. Negative Sentiment: Kiniksa missed Q4 EPS estimates ($0.17 vs. $0.29 expected), which could concern short-term traders and weigh on sentiment despite the revenue beat. Zacks

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

