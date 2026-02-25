Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $190.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

Shares of Quaker Houghton stock traded down $11.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.85. The company had a trading volume of 60,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Quaker Houghton has a one year low of $95.91 and a one year high of $183.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,231.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.10.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.06). Quaker Houghton had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $468.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Houghton during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quaker Houghton by 284.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

