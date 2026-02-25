Citigroup Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $53.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Fidelity reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.72.
Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,327.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,454.19. This trade represents a 6.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company set FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $13.8–$13.9B, materially above consensus, signalling strong top‑line acceleration for 2026. FIS Reports Full‑Year 2025 Results and Introduces 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue of $2.81B topped estimates and was up ~8.2% year/year, supporting the growth narrative and validating demand for FIS’s banking/processing offerings. Earnings Release / Call Materials
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted AI and the Issuing acquisition as growth catalysts and one article noted management projecting up to ~30% revenue growth in 2026 as FIS doubles down on AI/banking innovation. Article on AI and 2026 growth
- Positive Sentiment: William Blair and other buyside coverage reaffirmed bullish views after the quarter (Buy rating reiterated), which supports medium‑term investor interest. Analyst Reiterate Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Company hosted an earnings call emphasizing growth, cash and AI investments; content may support investor confidence but won’t offset near‑term guidance concerns on its own. Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings materials and transcript are available for deeper due diligence (useful for investors assessing durability of growth). Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna cut its price target from $69 to $55 and moved to Neutral — a signal that some sell‑side desks see limited near‑term upside and it likely amplified downward pressure. Susquehanna PT Cut
- Negative Sentiment: FIS set Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.260–$1.300, well below the consensus (~$1.57), creating short‑term earnings visibility concerns that weigh on the stock. Guidance Details
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $1.68 missed estimates by $0.01 and analysts flagged rising expenses as a drag on margins — a caution for near‑term profitability despite revenue strength. EPS Miss / Cost Headwinds
About Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.
FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity National Information Services
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.