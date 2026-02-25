Citigroup Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $53.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Fidelity reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.72.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. 473,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,327.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,454.19. This trade represents a 6.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.