Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $85.45, but opened at $81.75. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $82.6850, with a volume of 514,674 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 62,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $5,208,878.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $23,486,441.44. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon L. Devers sold 44,199 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $3,760,450.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,389.52. The trade was a 71.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 464,579 shares of company stock worth $37,630,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 0.29.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

