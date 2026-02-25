Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.45, but opened at $44.63. Trex shares last traded at $43.3460, with a volume of 866,514 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $161.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Key Stories Impacting Trex

Here are the key news stories impacting Trex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Trex beat Q4 estimates: Q4 EPS of $0.04 topped the consensus loss of $(0.01), and revenue of $161.1M beat the $144.4M estimate — a clear near-term catalyst supporting the stock. Earnings Release

Trex beat Q4 estimates: Q4 EPS of $0.04 topped the consensus loss of $(0.01), and revenue of $161.1M beat the $144.4M estimate — a clear near-term catalyst supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company set a 2026 sales target of $1.185B–$1.23B and highlighted railing momentum and an orderly CEO transition as part of its outlook — guidance that gives investors a tangible growth target. Sales Target Article

Company set a 2026 sales target of $1.185B–$1.23B and highlighted railing momentum and an orderly CEO transition as part of its outlook — guidance that gives investors a tangible growth target. Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital upgraded TREX from Hold to Buy and raised its price target to $53 (from $45), implying meaningful upside versus current levels — this analyst lift supports buyer interest. Loop Capital Upgrade

Loop Capital upgraded TREX from Hold to Buy and raised its price target to $53 (from $45), implying meaningful upside versus current levels — this analyst lift supports buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Planned CEO succession announced: long-time CEO Bryan Fairbanks will retire April 28, 2026; COO Adam Zambanini was named successor — an internal handoff reduces execution risk versus an external hire. CEO Succession Release

Planned CEO succession announced: long-time CEO Bryan Fairbanks will retire April 28, 2026; COO Adam Zambanini was named successor — an internal handoff reduces execution risk versus an external hire. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the full earnings call transcript and highlights for color on margins, cost actions and shipment trends to assess sustainability of the beat. Earnings Call Transcript

Investors can review the full earnings call transcript and highlights for color on margins, cost actions and shipment trends to assess sustainability of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Large institutional selling: Wasatch Advisors sold ~1.56M shares (~$63M) in Q4 — significant supply from a major holder can weigh on the stock, especially after the post-earnings move. Wasatch Sale Report

Large institutional selling: Wasatch Advisors sold ~1.56M shares (~$63M) in Q4 — significant supply from a major holder can weigh on the stock, especially after the post-earnings move. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was down ~3.9% year-over-year in the quarter and EPS declined from the prior-year quarter — a reminder growth is not yet consistent. Q4 Results Release

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trex from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 91.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 392,715 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,953,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Up 3.1%

The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company’s core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex’s product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

Further Reading

