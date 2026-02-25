Barclays Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $123.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GMED. Zacks Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Globus Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Globus Medical stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.25. The company had a trading volume of 507,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $101.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 15.30%.The business had revenue of $826.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,360.90. This trade represents a 16.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Kline sold 3,594 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $363,353.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,136 shares of company stock worth $3,111,033. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 results and raised 2026 EPS guidance: Globus reported Q4 net sales of $826.4M (+25.7% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS of $1.28; management reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance of $3.18–3.22B and raised non‑GAAP EPS guidance to $4.40–4.50, citing margin expansion and integration benefits. This is the main fundamental driver supporting upside. GlobeNewswire release

Strong Q4 results and raised 2026 EPS guidance: Globus reported Q4 net sales of $826.4M (+25.7% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS of $1.28; management reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance of $3.18–3.22B and raised non‑GAAP EPS guidance to $4.40–4.50, citing margin expansion and integration benefits. This is the main fundamental driver supporting upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts reiterate Buy ratings and lift price targets — Needham raised its target to $114 (reaffirmed Buy) and other firms (e.g., Morgan Stanley) maintained Buy ratings with targets around $100. Analyst support after the print can sustain buying interest. Needham/TipRanks Morgan Stanley/TipRanks

Analysts reiterate Buy ratings and lift price targets — Needham raised its target to $114 (reaffirmed Buy) and other firms (e.g., Morgan Stanley) maintained Buy ratings with targets around $100. Analyst support after the print can sustain buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call details and deeper metric analysis available — transcripts and analyst writeups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) provide drill-downs on mix, margins and product lines for investors wanting the Q/A and management commentary. Use these to assess sustainability of growth. Earnings call transcript Zacks analysis

Earnings call details and deeper metric analysis available — transcripts and analyst writeups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) provide drill-downs on mix, margins and product lines for investors wanting the Q/A and management commentary. Use these to assess sustainability of growth. Neutral Sentiment: Context/comparison pieces: valuation and peer comparisons (e.g., GMED vs MASI) are circulating — useful for longer‑term allocation decisions but less likely to move intraday. Zacks GMED vs MASI

Context/comparison pieces: valuation and peer comparisons (e.g., GMED vs MASI) are circulating — useful for longer‑term allocation decisions but less likely to move intraday. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition-driven improvement and base‑business growth divergence: much of the Q4/2025 lift reflects the recent Nevro integration (Nevro contributed ~$99.7M in Q4); base business growth was more modest (≈5% for full year), raising questions about sustainability without continued M&A. Quiver summary

Acquisition-driven improvement and base‑business growth divergence: much of the Q4/2025 lift reflects the recent Nevro integration (Nevro contributed ~$99.7M in Q4); base business growth was more modest (≈5% for full year), raising questions about sustainability without continued M&A. Negative Sentiment: Liquidity and insider activity concerns: cash and equivalents declined materially year‑over‑year (~$784M → $526M), the company repaid convertible notes and executed buybacks, and several insiders have sold shares recently — factors that can add near‑term selling pressure or investor caution. Quiver on cash/insider activity

Liquidity and insider activity concerns: cash and equivalents declined materially year‑over‑year (~$784M → $526M), the company repaid convertible notes and executed buybacks, and several insiders have sold shares recently — factors that can add near‑term selling pressure or investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Mixed reporting on EPS (GAAP vs non‑GAAP) created some headline confusion: GAAP diluted EPS was $1.03 while non‑GAAP was $1.28; some outlets flagged differences versus Street figures which can drive volatility as traders reconcile numbers. Zacks earnings note

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

