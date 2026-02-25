Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RGEN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Repligen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.08.

Repligen Trading Down 4.5%

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $6.04 on Wednesday, hitting $128.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,099. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,436.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. Repligen has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $175.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.23 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. Research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,181. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Repligen by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,880,000 after purchasing an additional 383,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Repligen

Here are the key news stories impacting Repligen this week:

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

