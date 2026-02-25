CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $67.80, but opened at $78.55. CAVA Group shares last traded at $81.9830, with a volume of 4,529,142 shares traded.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised CAVA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 1,039 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $64,563.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 332,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,643,218.70. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 774 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $48,096.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,430.90. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,055 shares of company stock worth $2,572,303 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 236,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52.

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen.

