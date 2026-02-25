BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBIO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $89.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,019. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.13. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $84.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2521.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $37,898.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 123,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,352.95. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $874,505.94. This represents a 46.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,012,335 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,267,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 236,885 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 424,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 147,108 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and commercial update — BridgeBio reported Q4 revenue of $154.2M (vs. ~$150.7M estimate) and highlighted Attruby commercial progress in its results, driving upbeat investor reaction. Read More.

Revenue beat and commercial update — BridgeBio reported Q4 revenue of $154.2M (vs. ~$150.7M estimate) and highlighted Attruby commercial progress in its results, driving upbeat investor reaction.

Company press release emphasized commercial execution — the GlobeNewswire release summarizes Q4/FY2025 results and commercial updates (Attruby uptake and commercialization metrics) that support revenue growth expectations.

Transcripts and detail available — full earnings call / transcripts were posted (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance) for investors wanting management commentary on margins, higher revenue drivers, and outlook. Useful if you want color behind the numbers.

Earnings coverage / summary pieces — Zacks and SFGate published earnings snapshots emphasizing the revenue beat but noting the loss; read for consensus context and analyst commentary.

Wider-than-expected loss — EPS came in at ($1.00) vs. the consensus loss of ($0.75), a $0.25 miss (though improved year-over-year from ($1.40)), which pressures near-term valuation metrics and explains some profit-taking.

Insider selling by CEO — Neil Kumar disclosed recent sales totaling tens of thousands of shares (most recently 28,053 shares at ~$71.39), which often weighs on sentiment even if sales are for diversification or tax planning.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

