Investors Buy High Volume of Whirlpool Put Options (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,516 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average volume of 3,733 put options.
Key Whirlpool News
Here are the key news stories impacting Whirlpool this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Potential regulatory relief: The House passed H.R. 4626 (the “Don’t Mess With My Home Appliances Act”), which could limit new appliance energy standards and reduce future compliance costs for large manufacturers like Whirlpool. Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 4626
- Positive Sentiment: Insider/institutional buying signal: RWWM, Inc. bought ~275k shares (~$20.3M), showing at least one investor increasing exposure amid the weakness. Whirlpool’s Scale and Appliance Demand Meet a Slowing Housing Cycle
- Neutral Sentiment: Macroeconomic headwinds: Coverage notes a slowing housing cycle that could weigh on appliance demand; management has highlighted scale advantages but demand risks remain. Housing slump weighs on manufacturers, but executives see signs of a turn
- Neutral Sentiment: Company rationale for capital raise: Whirlpool says proceeds will primarily repay revolver balances and fund vertical integration/automation investments — potentially positive for long‑term deleveraging and competitiveness but dilutive short term. Whirlpool Announces Strategic Recapitalization to Accelerate Deleveraging and Strategic Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Equity and equity‑linked offering priced: Whirlpool priced ~6.88M common shares at $69 and 10.5M depositary shares (1/20th interest in 8.50% Series A mandatory convertible preferred) — the structure raises immediate dilution and future conversion risk that investors punished. Whirlpool Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized Concurrent Offerings of Common Stock and Depositary Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Activist pushback: Appaloosa sent a letter criticizing the high‑cost equity issuance and dilution to shareholders. APPALOOSA SENDS LETTER TO WHIRLPOOL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
- Negative Sentiment: High‑profile investor criticism: David Tepper sent a scathing letter calling for changes and arguing the company destroyed shareholder value, increasing governance/headline risk. David Tepper sends scathing letter to Whirlpool for destroying shareholder value, pushes for changes
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish options flow: Unusual activity — ~6,516 puts traded (≈+75% vs typical daily put volume) — signals increased speculative/hedging downside bets that can accelerate selling.
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and coverage: Multiple outlets reported sharp share weakness after the offering announcement, reflecting immediate investor focus on dilution and short‑term EPS impact. Whirlpool slides as investors digest $800M equity-linked capital raise
Whirlpool Stock Down 1.2%
Whirlpool stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $71,595,000. Curi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,699,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 357.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 533,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 416,945 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,729,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2,795.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 234,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 226,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.
In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.
