Investors Buy High Volume of Whirlpool Put Options (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,516 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average volume of 3,733 put options.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.2%

Whirlpool stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $71,595,000. Curi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,699,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 357.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 533,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 416,945 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,729,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2,795.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 234,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 226,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

