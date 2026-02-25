Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $11.56. Talos Energy shares last traded at $11.5320, with a volume of 1,044,297 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $392.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.22 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 19.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,114,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 115,864 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 176,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 127,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Trading Down 12.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

