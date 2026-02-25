5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $101.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 12.22%.

5N Plus Stock Up 1.5%

OTCMKTS FPLSF traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. 7,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $22.07.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

