AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 4% – Here’s Why

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.32 and last traded at $82.36. Approximately 7,433,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 15,808,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.82.

Key Stories Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.94.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 4.0%

The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 382,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,572,882.50. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maya Bernal sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $442,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,567.36. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,015 shares of company stock worth $149,144 and have sold 2,344,621 shares worth $163,788,075. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.