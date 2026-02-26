Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Laurence Matthew Skelton Sells 1,582 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) insider Laurence Matthew Skelton sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $66,412.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,871.64. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. 776,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,432. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 59,219 shares during the period. KVP Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 5th. Pivotal Research set a $73.00 target price on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

