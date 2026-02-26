Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 133,259 Shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 133,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,230.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 16,803,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,200,680.26. This trade represents a 0.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 118,020 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,799,805.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 290,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $4,521,100.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 257,210 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $4,048,485.40.

On Thursday, February 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 100,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,611,000.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,824 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $442,327.76.

On Thursday, February 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 211,530 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,823.70.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 494,719 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,668,144.50.

Sonos Price Performance

SONO traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 1,392,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,958. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.59 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $545.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,935,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,704,000 after purchasing an additional 204,934 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,243,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,876,000 after buying an additional 1,181,033 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,281,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,630,000 after buying an additional 85,468 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sonos by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,281,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 63,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sonos by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,216,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after buying an additional 552,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Sonos in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

