Short Interest in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Drops By 80.6%

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 161,773 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the January 29th total of 832,865 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,762 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. 34,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,876. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $44.52.

Institutional Trading of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,673,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 103,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 45.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.3% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 178,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Company Profile

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

