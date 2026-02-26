Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Short Interest Up 453.4% in February

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,314,665 shares, a growth of 453.4% from the January 29th total of 237,567 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,981,728 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,981,728 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA CGCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. 1,023,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,028. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,117 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 385,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 65,065 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.