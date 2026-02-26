ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 195,227 shares, a growth of 423.0% from the January 29th total of 37,327 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DDM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.76. 92,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,706. The firm has a market cap of $525.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.84. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global View Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 566,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 413,552 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 159,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $8,335,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth about $5,481,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 66,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

