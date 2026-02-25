Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.6040. Approximately 9,909,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 16,311,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

