Comparing PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) & Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and PolyPid”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A $1.44 million ($1.85) -3.37 PolyPid N/A N/A -$34.17 million ($2.26) -1.90

Minerva Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Minerva Neurosciences and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 1 1 0 0 1.50 PolyPid 1 0 5 0 2.67

Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.79%. PolyPid has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 185.55%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -41.35% -43.68% PolyPid N/A -291.42% -131.82%

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PolyPid beats Minerva Neurosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

