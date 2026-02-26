Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $123,528.12 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 12,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $123,528.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,688,876 shares in the company, valued at $26,055,208.44. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $31,000.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $29,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $28,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $31,960.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $34,960.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $35,760.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $82,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $84,560.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $87,120.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $89,600.00.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,632. The company has a market cap of $624.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The business had revenue of $291.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS materially beat expectations — MediaAlpha reported $0.50 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.25, showcasing improved profitability versus the year-ago quarter. This earnings beat is a primary bullish catalyst. MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Q4 EPS materially beat expectations — MediaAlpha reported $0.50 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.25, showcasing improved profitability versus the year-ago quarter. This earnings beat is a primary bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Company expects strong Q1 transaction value and P&C growth — management guided to $570M–$595M in Q1 transaction value and cited ~35% P&C growth driven by AI and its open marketplace, which supports revenue recovery and longer‑term upside. MediaAlpha expects $570M–$595M Q1 2026 transaction value

Company expects strong Q1 transaction value and P&C growth — management guided to $570M–$595M in Q1 transaction value and cited ~35% P&C growth driven by AI and its open marketplace, which supports revenue recovery and longer‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying — traders purchased ~6,034 call options (a ~2,239% spike vs. average), signaling speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify upside in the near term.

Unusually large call buying — traders purchased ~6,034 call options (a ~2,239% spike vs. average), signaling speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify upside in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts kept constructive ratings but trimmed price targets — JPMorgan cut its target to $11 (still “overweight”) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut to $16 (“outperform”), leaving street sentiment positive on the name but lowering near‑term upside expectations. Benzinga coverage of analyst actions

Analysts kept constructive ratings but trimmed price targets — JPMorgan cut its target to $11 (still “overweight”) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut to $16 (“outperform”), leaving street sentiment positive on the name but lowering near‑term upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Short interest surged ~78.9% in February to ~3.19M shares (~5.5% of shares short), increasing downward pressure and raising the risk of volatility or a coordinated squeeze scenario. The short‑interest ratio is ~2.7 days, so short covering could move the stock quickly in either direction.

Short interest surged ~78.9% in February to ~3.19M shares (~5.5% of shares short), increasing downward pressure and raising the risk of volatility or a coordinated squeeze scenario. The short‑interest ratio is ~2.7 days, so short covering could move the stock quickly in either direction. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed expectations and showed y/y decline — Q4 revenue came in below consensus and was down vs. last year, a reminder growth execution still faces headwinds despite the EPS beat. MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

