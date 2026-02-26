Sara Trickett Sells 1,815 Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) insider Sara Trickett sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $272,159.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,443.15. The trade was a 45.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
WEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WEX remained flat at $150.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 428,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.90. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $180.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on WEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.27.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.
Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.