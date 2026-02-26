Sara Trickett Sells 1,815 Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) insider Sara Trickett sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $272,159.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,443.15. The trade was a 45.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WEX remained flat at $150.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 428,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.90. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $180.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WEX by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after buying an additional 215,036 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on WEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

