PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,610 shares, a growth of 471.9% from the January 29th total of 981 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 343,750 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BILZ remained flat at $100.96 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,962. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $101.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.95.
PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile
The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months. BILZ was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.
