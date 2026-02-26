PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,610 shares, a growth of 471.9% from the January 29th total of 981 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 343,750 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 343,750 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILZ remained flat at $100.96 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,962. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $101.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.95.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILZ. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,365,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,153,000 after acquiring an additional 484,230 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 803,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,349,000 after buying an additional 262,404 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 637,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,469,000 after acquiring an additional 198,265 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 147,542 shares during the period.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months. BILZ was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

